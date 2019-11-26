‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Camille Kostek Looks Like A Sexy Cowgirl In Snakeskin Boots & Brown Fedora

Camille Kostek‘s most recent social media share finds her rocking more clothing than usual but still looking sexy. As those who follow the Sports Illustrated stunner on social media know, Kostek regularly sizzles in one sexy outfit after the next, sharing a ton of photos from her various shoots on her popular Instagram page. In the most recent shot that was posted on her page, the blond bombshell looked picture-perfect in the desert.

In the shot, the beauty tagged herself at Calamigos Ranch where she struck a pose right in front of the camera. Kostek put one leg up in the air in the shot while rocking a pair of black leggings and snakeskin boots that featured a gold zipper on the side. The model looked cozy for the occasion, sporting a cream colored sweater that draped off her body. Kostek put one hand on top of her brown colored hat, tipping the brim to cover the majority of her eyes.

The beauty wore her long, blond tresses pulled back in a low bun and had a few pieces of hair falling around her face. Kostek appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo with just a hunt of blush and highlighter on her face. The model also looked to be wearing subtle lipstick in the photo and just behind her was a khaki colored umbrella and a leafy green plant. In the caption of the photo, Kostek shared a quote about staying focused and being grateful.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans with over 18,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others chimed in on the caption of the image. A few more had no words and commented on the post using emoji.

“Love what you’re doing and truly inspiring to see how far you’ve come since Eastern! Wishing you nothing but the best and all the happiness and dancing!,” one fan raved.

Loading...

“Love your energy and ability to be your authentic self,” a second Instagram used wrote.

“Gorgeous cowgirl,” another chimed in, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek stunned in another hot shot while posing alongside boyfriend Rob Gronkowski. In the caption of the image, she lovingly referring to him as “my dude,” and that post garnered a ton of attention for the model with over 78,000 likes.