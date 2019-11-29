5 Black Friday Deals At Walmart You Won’t Want To Miss

Black Friday is here, and perhaps no brick-and-mortar retailer in the country is busier on this unofficial shopping holiday than Walmart. Expect thick crowds and the usual Black Friday mayhem. Also expect ginormous deals.

At 37 pages long, Walmart’s Black Friday Ad can be difficult to wade through, especially if you’re looking for the steepest discounts, rather than specific things. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Here are the Top 5 Black Friday deals at Walmart.

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker, Black OP300 $149.99

Thanks to the abundance of cooking shows on cable and streaming, home cooking is more popular than it’s ever been. And every home cook wants the latest gadget. For the past couple of years, the latest things have been the 21st-Century version of the pressure cooker, and the 21st-Century version of the air fryer. This gizmo combines them both into one.

“TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish,” reads the product description.

With a regular price of $229.99, this represents about a 35 percent savings.

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service (with Lab Fee Included) $99

At-home ancestry DNA testing kits are all the rage these days, as people all over the world love looking up their families’ histories, where they came from, and in some cases, finding long-lost relatives. Ordinarily these kits can cost as much as $199, but for Black Friday, you can grab one at 50 percent off.

JoJo Siwa Jumbo BowBow Plush $9.99

If the name JoJo Siwa doesn’t ring a bell, just ask one of the young children in your life. The precocious little tot, with her signature side ponytail, is the biggest thing on YouTube, after having made a name for herself on Lifetime’s Dance Moms and Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. These days, like so many child stars, she has her own toy line. And this plush puppy dog, which normally retails for $24.99, can be yours for $9.99.

Loading...

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB $699

The bread and butter of Walmart’s Black Friday deals have, for years, been staggering discounts on electronics, and 2019 is no exception. If your budget for the gadget lover in your life is limitless, or if you’re looking to splurge on an expensive Christmas gift for yourself and you love gadgets, this tablet, which normally retails for $999, can be yours for about 30 percent off this Black Friday.

onn. 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR10 Roku Smart LED TV (100005396) $148

Speaking of gadgets, as smart TVs get smarter, they also get thinner, sleeker, and, in a boon to consumers, less expensive. Years ago a 50-inch flat-screen would have set you back a thousand or more; now you can get one, on Black Friday, for $148.