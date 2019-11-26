Mariah Carey Glows In Fresh-Faced Selfie After ‘Super Festive’ Vegas Shows

Mariah Carey is currently performing her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” concerts across North America and has taken the time to treat her 8.7 million Instagram followers with a new selfie.

The “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker shared a shot of her which appeared to be taken on portrait mode as the music icon is the main focus of the image and the background has been blurred. Carey looked very natural in the photo after she scraped her hair off her face and flashed her pearly whites directly at the camera. Mariah wore a silk garment that had a print all over it opted no for earrings or necklaces. It seemed the photo was taken at home as it looked like she was standing in a kitchen. Carey looked very fresh-faced and happy to be taking some time out.

For her caption, the “Anytime You Need a Friend” songstress hashtagged the image “SundaySelfie” and explained to her followers that she was enjoying a day off after performing two “festive” shows in Las Vegas, which is why the star was clearly glowing in the photo. Mariah attached the Christmas tree and red heart emoji.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“That skin and face is radiant,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for the amazing shows Mariah, it was so much fun,” another shared.

“Okay natural queen! Pop off! Enjoy your rest!” a third fan remarked.

“Queen of portrait selfie mode,” a fourth follower commented.

During one of her shows, Mariah invited Michael from The Guinness World of Records to come on stage with her to present her with a plaque that celebrated the impact and records of her Christmas hit single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” currently holds.

The track is the highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 by any solo artist, most streamed female track on Spotify within 24 hours, and has spent the most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

Loading...

Mariah posed with Michael on stage in her black and red leotard/corset costume. She paired the look with black heels and sported her hair down and wavy. On Instagram, she attached photos of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, who jumped in the photo with joy.

Carey is no stranger to loving the Christmas season. She currently stars in the latest Walkers Crisps ad where the “We Belong Together” chart-topper performs her legendary “All I Want For Christmas Is You” single with choreography, surrounded by a festive set. At the end of the clip, she fights with a crew member over a bag of chips.