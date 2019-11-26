Lisa Rinna’s Throwback Aerobics Video Is Getting Laughs From Her Instagram Followers

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna gave her Instagram followers something to laugh about on Tuesday when she posted a throwback video of her leading an aerobics class. In the video, the actress/ reality TV star is rocking a plunging purple bodysuit with a gold belt and matching headband as she shows off her moves in front of a team of extras. She does a couple of energetic dancerly steps during the clip and at one point, punches directly at the camera, a move that seems like it was improvised.

It looks like Lisa sourced her post from a meme since there’s writing above the video which says: “Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Richard Simmons,” a reference to the eccentric aerobics instructor who was popular during the 1980s and 90s.

Lisa’s clip has been viewed close to 75,000 times as of this writing. In the comments, several Instagram users used variations of the laughing emoji to express their reaction to the clip. Others found the words to share how the clip had tickled them.

“Good morning, Richard @lisarinna thanks for starting my day off with a smile,” one person wrote.

“Legit lmfaoooooooooo @lisarinna you are hilarious,” a second added.

One fan suggested that the clip should be updated with a couple of special guests.

“You need to recreate this with your fellow RH cast members as the backup,” they wrote.

Another Instagram user said they’d be happy to add her video to their workout schedule.

“Ok… but I really love the video & would follow along any day,” they wrote.

While Lisa didn’t share the name of the fitness DVD that the clip is from, a quick Google search reveals that it’s a part of Dance Body Beautiful, a workout program inspired by Lisa’s stint on season two of Dancing With The Stars in 2007.

“I did Dancing With The Stars and really my whole body transformed back into a body that I had when I was 18 years old,” she said in the trailer for the DVD. “Dancing changed so much about me. It changed my body so dramatically…It made me feel confident and alive and free and not only did I look great, I had so much fun.”

Many of Lisa’s Instagram followers are likely very aware of her love for dance as she regularly shares videos in which she busts a move. In one of her more recent clips, she’s dancing around in nude undies in an infomercial spoof for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS shapewear line.