Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Gorgeous Hourglass Figure In Tight Sequined Dress On ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson‘s most recent social media share has her fans raving. As those who follow the mother of two on Instagram know, Clarkson regularly shares fashion-forward photos on her popular page with looks from both of her hit shows — The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Clarkson struck a pose in front of a large step and repeat with The Voice logo on it.

In the gorgeous new snapshot, the singer was all smiles as she looked into the camera. Clarkson wore her long, blond-dyed locks slicked back in a high ponytail with a few loose pieces falling around her face. The “Piece of Me” singer rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. Her killer figure was on full display in a sparkly and chic outfit by Michael Kors as she posed with her hands on her hips.

For the occasion, Clarkson got festive in a black and gold sequined dress that featured long sleeves and a low-cut neckline. The songstress showed off her hourglass figure with a black belt worn around her waist. She completed the red-hot look with a pair of black tights and matching black heels while her toned legs were on display.

In the caption of the image, Clarkson credited her hair and makeup team and also tagged all of the pieces of clothing that she was wearing in the photo. It’s only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the songstress a ton of attention from fans with over 27,000 likes and 260 plus comments. Some of Clarkson’s fans commented on the shot to rave over her outfit while a few more commented on the most recent episode of The Voice. A few more simply raved over the outfit by using emoji instead of words.

“The true meaning of a real and beautiful woman,” one fan commented on the photo.

Loading...

“Looking fab Kelly! I love you so much you queen,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Love your look today! Hair and make up is fire,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Clarkson sizzled in another hot little number as she rocked another tight black sequined dress that fit her like a glove. Like her most recent social media share, that photo garnered a ton of attention for the singer with over 62,000 likes in addition to almost 800 comments.