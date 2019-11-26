Bikini Model Alexa Collins Slays In Tight, Little Black Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Alexa Collins put her killer physique on display yet again today in a new Instagram post that her fans are loving.

In the photo, which was shared on November 26, the bikini model stood outside on a long, brick path. She stared at the camera with a sensual gaze as she ran her fingers through her hair. She looked absolutely gorgeous in yet another ensemble from one of her favorite brands, Hot Miami Styles, that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Alexa slayed in a sexy, little black dress from the Florida-based brand, noting in the caption of her post that the classic garment was “much needed” at this time of year. The wardrobe staple featured a unique twist, boasting only one full-length sleeve, while the other side was completely sleeveless, leaving one of her toned arms bare. The babe’s look also featured a wide, scoop neckline that flashed an eyeful of cleavage, making for an NSFW showing of skin that her 637,000 followers hardly seemed bothered by.

Upping the ante of Alexa’s look was the clingy nature of its ribbed fabric that defined the babe’s hourglass silhouette. The bodycon-style dress hugged the stunner’s curves in all of the right ways, while also accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection. It grazed just down to the middle of her thighs, offering Alexa’s audience a glimpse at her toned legs as well.

The blond bombshell accessorized her look with a small silver bat that hung from her shoulder, as well as a dainty necklace with small charms that spell out her name. She also sported a thick, silver watch and a bangle bracelet, adding even more bling.

Alexa’s platinum tresses were straightened and perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face. She also sported a full face of makeup that included her signature pink metallic lip, a dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the brown-eyed beauty began showering her most recent social media upload with love. The snap has earned over 1,700 likes in just one hour of going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Mega-fans of the babe took their admiration of the snap a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa was “an angel sent from heaven.”

Loading...

“Stunning as always @alexacollins in that LBD!!!” commented a third.

Being from Florida, Alexa’s winter wardrobe isn’t full of thick sweaters and scarves. While today, she covered up in a tight dress, yesterday she was showing even more skin in a skimpy black bikini with a risque cutout design that left very little to the imagination. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning nearly 20,000 likes since being added to her feed.