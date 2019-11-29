These Are The 5 Best Black Friday TV Deals On Amazon

The biggest shopping day of the year is here. Black Friday has made its return and with it, the floodgates have to unparalleled savings opportunities have opened. Amazon has arguably become the day’s biggest player, and there is little doubt that their employees will be working overtime to allow customers to experience the savings of the holiday without having to deal with the chaos seen at brick-and-mortar stores.

One of the most common items purchased on Black Friday is a television, and Amazon does not disappoint when it comes to savings on TV sets. Below are five of the biggest discounts Amazon is offering on big screens.

1) Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-Inch 720p HD Smart LED TV, Fire TV Edition

Amazon is offering a massive 41 percent discount on this Insignia television, cutting the price from $170 down to a steal of a deal at $99.99. This Insignia offering boasts a 720p picture quality that emphasizes the deep blacks and rich colors. One of the biggest selling points is the item’s integration with Amazon’s Fire TV, allowing owners access to Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, Starz and other subscription services from the moment it arrives.

2) Toshiba 50LF711U20 50-Inch 4K Smart LED TV HDR, Fire TV Edition

For those who want to maximize their viewing experience, this Toshiba model could be the Holy Grail, offering a top-of-the-line 4K display and the jaw-dropping clarity, striking contrasts, and vivid colors that come with about 8 million pixels. Fire TV is already integrated into the television, offering owners access to their favorite subscription services at the touch of a button — or via voice command. The smartest of smart TVs, this model is integrated with Alexa, making a remote less important. Amazon is offering the product at $269.99, cutting the price down by $110.01.

3) TCL 55S425 55-Inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019 Model)

This model offers a sleek design with a high-quality viewing experience through its inclusion of the Roku TV service. Roku offers 500,000 movies and TV episodes that can be viewed in the highest quality on the market through in 4K quality, and lifelike pictures are the standard of the format. This model could be Amazon’s biggest discount on a big screen, offering a 55 percent discount on the 55-inch model, leaving the final price at $319.99.

4) Samsung QN49LS03RAFXZA Frame 49-Inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV With HDR And Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)

If you’ve ever wanted your television to look like a work of art, Samsung may just be leader of the pack. Offering a crisp 4K display and the top-of-the-line viewing experience that this entails, this particular model also debuted the revolutionary “Art Mode” that allows you to transform your television into one of 1,000 pieces of art when not in use. This truly unique television is priced at $897.99 after Amazon took $150 off of the standard MSRP.

5) Samsung UN65RU8000FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV With HDR And Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)

Amazon is offering perhaps its biggest Black Friday discount on this television, taking $700 off of this state-of-the-art item. Offering 4K picture quality, HDR, and a dynamic crystal color that makes a return to standard HDTV impossible, this model offers full Smart TV features in a sleek design. All of this luxury can be had for $797.99, for a limited time.