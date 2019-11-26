Kelly Ripa Slays In Leopard-Print Blouse & Leather Pants Alongside Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa looked stunning in a pair of black leather pants on Tuesday as she got ready to hit the stage with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, for their morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video, Kelly looked gorgeous as usual while she rocked the wide-legged leather pants, which she paired with a flowing leopard-print blouse.

The ensemble showcased the talk show host’s tiny waist and slim figure while she walked hand-in-hand with Ryan from their dressing rooms to the stage as they talked about how they were feeling to start off their morning.

In the clip, Ryan can be heard complimenting Kelly’s outfit, and then seemed to be complaining about a photo that the pair recently took that he didn’t appear to approve of.

Kelly had her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup, which consisted of a bronzed glow, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheekbones. She included a shimmering highlighter on her face and a dark, subtle lipstick to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Ryan went dark in navy blue slacks, a matching turtleneck sweater, and a sport coat of the same color.

Kelly and Ryan’s over 1.5 online followers turned up to show some love for the post, which gained over 2,800 views within the first few minutes after it went live on social media.

“Kelly just slayin em in those black leather pants. Looking great as usual,” one of the show’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Have to get those pants for my daughter!!!!” another fan gushed over Kelly’s black leather look on Friday’s show.

Loading...

“Love love love the leopard and leather combo today!!!! You are falling in to fall sooo beautifully,” a third social media user agreed with Kelly’s fashion choice for the day.

“Goals,” a fourth comment simply read.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Kelly stunned in a red animal-print dress just last week when she also wore a cowboy hat and celebrated her “late” bachelorette party. She and Ryan were busy filming their show in Las Vegas, where she and husband Mark Consuelos eloped back in 1996.

Since Kelly Ripa never had a proper bachelorette party, the show decided to throw her one, and fans loved the idea. The post has earned nearly 12,000 likes and over 150 comments to date.