Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Toned Booty & Stretch Marks In Massive Instagram Upload

Gizele Oliveira showed off her natural, unretouched body on Instagram on Monday, and her fans could not get enough of it. In a massive dump of photos, the Brazilian bombshell posed alongside a fellow model friend in two different swimwear looks that sent pulses racing.

The photos showed Gizele and Camila Aguiar posing outside and inside the foyer of a luxurious-looking home with a pool built into the patio. In some of the photos, Gizele rocked a black one-piece that featured its brand name, Livin’ Cool, in small, white print at the chest. The one-piece featured a low neckline that just barely covered her ample chest, as well as high-cut thighs to emphasize her long, toned legs. In addition, the swimwear’s low back and thong cut showed off a fair amount of the model’s toned backside.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel then changed into a red tie-dye Livin’ Cool cropped T-shirt. Her rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a pair of red bikini bottoms that, once again, came up high on her thighs, but remained low on her waist. Gizele accessorized this look with a red baseball cap and, in one shot, a banana raised to her ear like a phone.

Camila’s looks included a black Livin’ Cool thong, a black, graphic Livin’ Cool T-shirt, and a sports-bra-style bikini top.

In the first photo, Camila and Gizele rested on the front steps of the home, with Gizele’s long legs sprawled out in front of her. The second image was a solo shot of Gizele, which appeared to be a fan-favorite. The model turned around to show off her pert derriere, which had a few pale stretch marks. The model’s long, brown hair flowed down her back in waves as she looked over her shoulder.

Another shot showed Camila facing away from the camera, showing off her derriere as well, while Gizele shot a piercing gaze at the camera. The final image featured both ladies turned around in their black looks, peering at the camera over their shoulders.

The post garnered over 47,000 likes and more than 300 comments within just one day. Fans left a ton of praise for Gizele’s stunning looks and her decision to leave the photos unedited.

Loading...

“Thank you for showing that also FIT bodies are NATURAL. love you,” one fan said.

“There is nothing better than being your true self and love yourself the way you are! Thank you for showing the world that being real is the best type of Beauty.! You look beautiful,” another user added.

Last week, Gizele earned just as much praise when she shared more unretouched photos of herself rocking a black-and-white one-piece and a bucket hat.