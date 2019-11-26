Australian Model Olivia Mathers Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In White Lace Lingerie

Olivia Mathers left her 559,000 Instagram followers drooling this week over a new photo that saw her rocking a seriously skimpy lingerie look.

In the photo, which was shared to the Australian model’s page on November 25, Olivia stood against a blank white wall in front of a mirror. She held her cellphone in her hand, gazing at its screen intently to make sure she captured the perfect angle of the selfie snap. Her other hand was covered with a black tanning mitt and clutching a bottle of Bali Body’s new Ultra Dark Tan lotion, which the beauty explained in the caption she was “in love” with.

The blond beauty appeared to have already put the self-tanner to use, as she boasted a deep, all-over tan in the steamy snap, which she showed off in the sexy lingerie ensemble that did way more showing than covering up.

Olivia wore a slinky bra that boasted a sheer, white lace material that left very little to the imagination. She teased her followers by letting one of its thin shoulder straps fall far down her arm, exposing even more cleavage than what was already on display thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline. The bra also featured underwire cups that enhanced the busty display, while its wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

On her lower half, the Aussie bombshell rocked a pair of daringly high-cut panties that upped the ante of her look even more. The cheeky undergarment covered only what was necessary, leaving her toned legs and killer curves almost completely bare. The leg openings were adorned with a flirty lace trim that drew even more attention to her NSFW showing of skin. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled up high on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The Aussie stunner wore her platinum tresses down in the photo, which were gathered to one side and spilled over her shoulder. She also wore a minimal makeup look that included a dark pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that highlighted her striking features and natural beauty.

The new addition to Olivia’s feed was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. Within just one day on her feed, it has earned over 21,000 likes. Dozens flocked to the comment section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You have a gorgeous body,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia a “beautiful, sexy angel.”

“Wow, so stunning,” commented a third.

Olivia often flaunts her impressive physique on her Instagram page. She recently did just that again earlier this month when she rocked a minuscule yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her hourglass silhouette. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 43,000 likes and more than 300 comments.