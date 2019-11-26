‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Looks Gorgeous Posing In Front Of The New York City Skyline

Yanet Garcia was pretty far away from home in Mexico for her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Garcia was named the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans, and ever since then, her fame has grown exponentially. Currently, the bombshell boasts a following of over 12 million on Instagram alone, and everything she does garners plenty of attention, including her most recent post.

In the new image that was shared on her page, Garcia tagged herself in Brooklyn, New York. The model looked nothing short of picture-perfect in the photo, posing against a black metal railing and wearing a huge smile on her face. Garcia cozied up as she braved the cold weather, rocking a puffy black jacket with a matching belt around her waist. She put one hand in her pocket and the other on the railing, while the beautiful New York City skyline appeared just behind her.

For the occasion, Garcia wore her long, brunette locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Last week, the stunner shared a ton of other shots from her trip to the Big Apple, where she was vacationing with her boyfriend, Lewis Howes. The post has only been live on the weather girl’s page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 87,000 likes and 250-plus comments.

Some of the stunner’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more followers asked Garcia what she was doing in the Big Apple, but others simply expressed their thoughts by using different emoji. About half of the comments on the post were in English, with the other half in Spanish.

“I loveee the city! Enjoy baby!” one follower wrote on the post, adding a heart and flame emoji.

“Ooooh, i really like this! More posts like this, thanks!!” a second social media user wrote, adding a few flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are so beautiful, I can’t even believe it,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another photo from her trip, this time in a makeup-free selfie. In the snap, the model struck a pose in the middle of Times Square, looking as happy as could be. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered a ton of attention with over 169,000 likes and 500-plus comments.