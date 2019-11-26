‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Poses In Sheer Dress With Two Large Dogs

Maitland Ward revealed a brand new racy photo of herself on Instagram this week, and she incorporated an edgy look in a sheer black dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Maitland is seen rocking the skintight dress, which boasted sheer material that allowed fans to peek through to her matching black panties underneath.

The former Boy Meets World star’s ensemble also included spaghetti straps, a garter belt, and nude stockings as she flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, long, lean legs, and ample cleavage in the photo.

Maitland posed alongside two large dogs, which she held on leashes as a light blue sky, and some gorgeous scenery were visible behind her.

The actress had her shoulder-length red hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves, which brushed across her collarbone in the snap. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, a smoky eye shadow look, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. She added a shimmering glow and light pink lips to complete the glam style.

In the caption of the picture, the actress revealed that she was shooting a scene for her new adult entertainment film, telling fans to meet “Mistress Maitland.”

Maitland’s over 960,000 followers appeared to approve of the photo, showing some love by giving the snap over 26,000 likes and more than 250 comments in less than 24 hours after the picture was shared to the platform.

“Pleasure and pain all rolled into one!” one of Maitland’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I’m not sure who to be afraid of, you or them,” another adoring fan stated.

“That kinda scares me, but I like it!!” a third social media user revealed.

“Beautiful hun and beautiful dogs. I’ve got a rottweiler so loving and cuddly,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland recently stunned fans when she posted a photo of herself at an event rocking a gorgeous red velvet dress.

The gown wrapped around the actress’ curves, and left little to the imagination as she beamed a smile for the cameras. In the caption of the snap, Maitland gushed over her acting in her first adult feature film.

“So happy to receive another acting nomination for best supporting actress in a feature,” she wrote.

Maitland Ward’s fans also showed some love for that post, clicking the like button over 43,000 times and leaving nearly 500 comments on the photo slideshow to date.