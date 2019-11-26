‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Marries Christian Huff On Family Farm

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson married longtime boyfriend Christian Huff on her family’s farm in front of 600 guests on Monday, November 25, transforming an ordinary tennis court into a romantic venue where the couple said: “I do.”

People Magazine reported that Sadie, 22, wore a white strapless dress with a long train and veil from bridal store Kleinfeld, accented with long white gloves. She reportedly changed into a second equally stunning dress for the reception.

The news and entertainment publication revealed that the couple decorated the tennis court with gold chairs for guests to be seated upon and a white stage for the duo to exchange vows.

Using the sports field to set the stage for the next phase of their lives was especially meaningful for Sadie and Christian, who love to compete against one another in the game. Per People, the couple believed that the place they most enjoyed to spend time was a good way to start their lives as a couple together.

In attendance for the romantic evening was Sadie’s former Dancing with the Stars season 19 co-star Alfonso Ribeiro and family friend, Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure.

Said the former reality star of her fiancee to the publication prior to the wedding, “When somebody makes you better and they’re your best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other.”

Sadie also noted she loves Christian’s “adventurous” spirit and how much her family loves him. The couple became engaged in June of this year.

The outdoor reception was held under a large tent reported People Magazine which was decorated with hundreds of string lights, setting a romantic scene for the party to follow.

The couple gave fans an insider look at their wedding planning just weeks before they tied the knot in the video above. Sadie has also been posting images to her Instagram, sharing photos of her wedding shower and the couple obtaining their marriage license.

In the last photo she shared before officially becoming Mrs. Huff, Sadie stated she was happy about becoming a “wifey.” The former Duck Dynasty star looked absolutely radiant in the photo, wearing a white one-shoulder jumpsuit with a ruffled accent, coordinating nails, natural makeup and a rhinestone band in her blonde hair.

One Instagram fan of the young woman said of the above photo, “Cutest ever, ever!”

“Congrats Sadie! You look very happy!” said another follower of the former reality star turned motivational speaker.

A third Instagram user commented, “CONGRATULATIONS! May God shine His light over you!”