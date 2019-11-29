Top 5 Black Friday Deals On Amazon

While Amazon likes to take part in Cyber Monday deals, the online retail giant doesn’t want to miss out on Black Friday customers who are eager to get started on their Christmas shopping, either. Below are the top five deals that are currently available from the company’s website.

Insignia Smart TV

For anyone interested in upgrading their television for under $100, the Insignia 32-inch smart television is a good option at $99.99. Originally priced at $170.00, the Fire TV Edition of this model features a 720p display and several built-in apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO. In addition, the TV comes ready to work with Alexa voice commands, allowing searches for movie titles and music, as well as facilitating the control of other smart home devices. For those interested in paying a little bit more for a larger screen, the 39-inch model of the television is a steal at $159.99, marked down from $230.00.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch

For the health enthusiast, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 2 fitness smartwatch at a discount. The watch monitors heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, distance, calories burned, and much more. This little device is much more than a fitness tracker, though. It can also control music apps such as Pandora and Spotify, check the weather, set timers and alarms, and control smart home devices through voice commands. Marked down from $199.95 to just under $150, this watch would be a great gift for the person in your life for whom fitness is a priority.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A android tablet is a steal at $119.00. Marked down from $149.99, the wi-fi device comes with an 8-inch screen and 32 GB of built-in memory for photos, videos, books, and more. Storage can be expanded to 512 GB with a microSD card, so there is no need to worry about running out of space. The battery lasts up to 13 hours on a full charge, allowing for a full day of use.

Instant Pot Smart Wifi

For the person who loves to spend time in the kitchen, you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot smart cooker. The eight-in-one, wi-fi device is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and sauté pan that can also steam and warm dishes. The cooker is compatible with Alexa or the Instant Pot app, the latter of which includes access to more than 1,000 recipes. Marked down from $149.99 to $89.99, this cooker is one of Amazon’s best deals.

Yankee Large Jar Candles

Candles often make excellent gifts. One of the most popular brands of candles, Yankee Candles, is offering some good deals on their large jar candles through Amazon’s Black Friday sales. In fact, some of their candles are marked down to almost half of the original cost. Scents like Home Sweet Home, Balsam & Cedar, Lilac Blossoms, and Autumn Leaves are available from the online retailer. The paraffin candles offer a consistent burn that lasts anywhere from 110 to 150 hours.

With Christmas less than one month away, it’s time to take advantage of the many deals Amazon is offering.