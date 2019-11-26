Hilde Osland Sizzles In Pigtail Braids & Yoga Pants: ‘Who’s Coming For A Run?’

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland just dropped jaws after posting a mega six-picture update where she sizzled in tight yoga pants and pigtail braids.

The pants were black and skintight, hugging every curve of her toned legs and perky posterior. Cut in the high-waisted style, they ended at her trim midsection to emphasize her hourglass figure. They were also accented with two blue stripes at each mid-thigh, adding a pop of color to the ensemble.

Flaunting her taut midriff, Hilde then paired the yoga pants with a matching sports bra. The bra was mainly black but had blue shoulder strap details that played off the stripes in the pants. In the back, two additional black straps crossed in an x-formation and read the name of the brand, “Ivy Sister.” The final touch of the ensemble was a pair of trendy white chunky sneakers.

The dark color of the set highlighted the blond beauty’s sun-kissed skin, and she glowed in the setting sun. Hilde completed the look with a light pink baseball cap, though it did little to protect her eyes from the rays as she wore it backward. Peeking out from the baseball cap were two braided pigtails.

Hilde accessorized with a black choker, gold necklace, hoop earrings, and coil hair elastic. She had applied heavy mascara to her eyes so that they popped against her tanned skin. She also sported a peachy lip color, which matched the hint of eye shadow just below her brow bone.

In the first picture, Hilde was almost turned completely away from the camera, but swiveled slightly to look back and smile over her shoulder. In the second, Hilde faced the camera, pushing her hair back while crossing one leg in front of the other to emphasize her curves.

Next, she showed off her derriere and gave fans a view of her profile as she looked out to the side.

In the fourth shot, Hilde again faced the camera while playing with her pigtails. In the fifth, she turned sideways, and the last was a zoomed-in shot of the stunner from down under.

In around an hour, the multi-picture update earned over 32,000 likes and more than 500 glowing comments.

“MAJOR GOALS!” one fan proclaimed, adding several heart-eye emoji.

“The line chasing you would be looong! Perfect,” added a second, with two 100 percent emoji.

“I’m ready for a marathon with you,” joked a third, with a couple of running men emoji.

“You’re so perfect baby,” concluded a fourth, with four red hearts.

Hilde has often posted about her love of exercise, and her figure shows the receipts of her hard work. For example, just yesterday she flaunted her killer body in steamy red lace lingerie, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.