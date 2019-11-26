Katie Maloney Reveals Scheana Marie Prompted Past Reconciliation With Stassi, Got Her Back On ‘Pump Rules’

Scheana Marie saved the day, not Kristen Doute!

Katie Maloney wants fans to know that it was not Kristen Doute who prompted her reconciliation with Stassi Schroeder years ago.

After a fan called her out on Instagram recently, claiming that it was Doute who helped them make amends and get Schroeder back on Vanderpump Rules, Maloney revealed it was not Doute, but Scheana Marie who encouraged her and Schroeder to get their friendship back to a good place several seasons ago.

“I don’t care what transpired between you and Kristen, she helped you and Katie become friends again and helped you back on the show, stop shutting her out,” a fan wrote in a message to Schroeder, via Comments by Bravo on Instagram.

“Actually Scheana did,” Maloney replied.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Maloney and Schroeder’s friendship hit a road bump after Season 2 as Schroeder suddenly quit her job at SUR Restaurant, where the reality show is filmed, and moved to New York City to be with her former boyfriend, Patrick Meagher. However, after taking some time off from the series during Season 3, Schroeder returned to Los Angeles and rekindled her friendship with Maloney.

Now, with Maloney and Schroeder’s friendship going strong, the two women have found themselves on the outs with Doute after suffering a falling out during filming on the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Although it is not clear what led up to Maloney and Schroeder’s falling out with Doute, fans are expected to learn more about the divide in their relationship when the new episodes begin airing in January.

Over the summer, as the Vanderpump Rules cast filmed Season 8, fans began noticing that Doute was missing during a number of milestone moments of Maloney and Schroeder, including Maloney’s second wedding in Las Vegas with husband Tom Schwartz and Schroeder’s engagement party with fiancé Beau Clark.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently opened up about her strained relationship with Doute during an appearance on Q104. After explaining that she can’t reveal to much about the upcoming storyline on the show, Schroeder said that a lot went into her decision to take a break from Doute.

“I will say it wasn’t just one thing that brought us to this moment. It was a series of things and it was a long time coming. It’s sad and I don’t know if it will last forever but for right now, it’s what I feel I need to do,” Schroeder stated.