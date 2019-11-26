Behati Prinsloo Looks Smoking Hot In Slinky Leopard-Print Dress For ‘Date Night’ At The American Music Awards

Behati Prinsloo looked smoking hot at the American Music Awards over the weekend, and has the photos to prove it. The Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a snap of her ensemble for Sunday’s big event to her Instagram page that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The 31-year-old posed in the middle of a large, wooden staircase in the sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed, which was shared on November 25. She stared with a sultry gaze down at the camera, which was positioned at the perfect distance and ankle to give her 5.8 million followers a full-length look at her stunning ensemble.

The mother of two stunned in a slinky midi dress that did nothing but favors for her curves. The number boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that was sure to turn a few heads, and a sweetheart neckline that teased just a hint of cleavage. It cinched right underneath, accentuating her toned torso and slender frame.

The lower half of the dress was a slightly looser fit, though still hugged Behati’s curves in all of the right ways. It cut off half-way down her calves, exposing a glimpse of her long, lean legs that she often showcases on the runway.

The model added a pop of color to her look by wearing a pair of bright blue, square-toed sandals. She also sported several bracelets and rings, as well as a pair of dangling cross earrings to give her ensemble a bit of bling. Her long, blond tresses were worn down in voluminous waves that were styled in a deep part and spilled over her shoulder. They fell to perfect frame her face, which was done up with a full makeup look that included a bold, red lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of eye liner and mascara that made her striking features pop.

In the caption of her post, Behati confirmed that the outfit was, in fact, for her “date night” at the AMAs, though she was not in attendance with her husband and Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine. Instead, the babe revealed that she hit up the event with pals Ali Tamposi and Andrew Watt, who took the stage to play guitar during Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne’s performance.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for Behati’s AMAs ensemble. After just nine hours, the snap of her look has earned over 76,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Hot mama,” pal Lily Aldridge wrote.

“Love this dress on you!” said another fan.

“Beautiful! You are flawless,” commented a third.

Whether she’s enjoying a day on the beach or a big night out, Behati always dresses to impress. She recently dazzled her fans in another photo that saw her in a sexy, color block bikini, which she wore for a game of beach volleyball. This look also proved popular, earning over 207,000 likes since hitting her page.