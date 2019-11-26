Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Sizzles In A White Bikini At The Beach

Lorena's showing off her model body in a white bikini.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae put her flawless body on full display in a new shot shared to Instagram. The snap, which was shared by the official account for fellow VS model Devon Windsor‘s swimwear line this week, showed the gorgeous German beauty as she struck a pose during a professional photo shoot at the beach.

Lorena slipped into a white bikini for the Devon Windsor Swim promotional snap uploaded on November 25, as she made it very clear why she’s one of the most notable up and coming models right now.

The star – who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year – wowed in her light swimwear look as she posed with both hands on her head over the top of a large brimmed sunhat she wore to shield her face from the beating down sun.

Lorena had her flat and toned middle on full display in the skimpy two-piece, which showed off her impressive all over tan.

The fun look was made up of a full-cupped white bikini top which appeared to be a ribbed material across the chest. The top featured thicker straps that stretched across her shoulders as well as a full strap which fastened behind her back.

The brief bottoms perfectly matched, as it was made out of the same material and featured a simple yet pretty design that showed off her mile-long model legs.

The 25-year-old star shot the camera a pretty sultry look as she posed in her bikini, while the stunning blue sky and even bluer ocean could be seen in the distance behind her.

She paired the swimwear look with what appeared to be a shell and pearl necklace around her neck and a pair of white earrings in her ears.

Next to Lorena in the gorgeous photo was a sun umbrella to shield her from the beating down sun, though Devon Windsor Swim didn’t confirm in the upload exactly where the shoot took place.

However, the newly launched brand did confirm exactly which bikini she modeled. In the caption, the account revealed that the beauty rocked the Everly top with the Sienna bottom, which are both available now.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the star.

“Beautiful” one fan wrote with a clapping and red love heart emoji. Another simple commented with the word “beauty” with another red heart.

Lorena often serves as model for Devon’s line, and the two have even joined forces during beach shoots for the range.

The model is also no stranger to stripping down solo. She most recently gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers a look behind the scenes at one of her recent swimwear shoots in tropical St. Barts just last week.