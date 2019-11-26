Candice Swanepoel Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Low-Cut, Leopard-Print Bikini

Another day, another sizzling bikini snap from Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel.

The most recent look at the South African bombshell’s flawless, bikini-clad figure was shared to the Instagram account of her Tropic of C Swimwear line, and was an instant hit with her fans. In the photo, which went live on Monday, November 25, Candice was snapped standing outside in the grass.

It was dark all around the, model as she posed for the camera, but luckily the nighttime sky did not do anything to hinder the Instagram account’s 350,000 followers from getting a good look at her flawless physique. A spotlight was directed right towards Candice to illuminate her toned body as she stood with her knee bent out on front of her and her hands on her hips.

The mother of two looked stunning in the shot that saw her sporting a sexy bikini from the Asante Sana collection of in her line that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The two-piece boasted a bold, leopard- print pattern known as “Mama Africa” within the Tropic of C brand, and a seriously skimpy design that left plenty on display for her audience to admire.

A tag on the post indicated that Candice was sporting the South Pacific top — a slightly off-the-shoulder number with a low-cut square neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. The babe’s busty display was enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style top, giving the appearance that her voluptuous assets could spill out of the number at any moment.

On her lower half, Candice opted for the matching South Pacific bottoms, though she has shown a number of times that it is easy to mix and match styles within the brand. The piece featured a daringly high-cut that allowed the blond to flaunt her long, chiseled legs and curves. It also has a high-rise design that hit above her bellybutton, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs.

Fans of the swimsuit designer were far from shy about showing some love for the sizzling new snap. The upload has earned over 3,700 likes within 15 hours of going live to Instagram. Some fans even went a step further and flocked to the comment section to express their admiration for Candice’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Good god,” one person wrote.

Another simply left two heart-eyed cat emoji.

When she’s not posing in pieces of her own creation, Candice flaunts her figure on Instagram in pieces from some of her other favorite brands. A recent upload to her personal page saw the blue-eyed beauty rocking a coordinated set of workout gear from Alo Yoga that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 162,000 likes since debuting on her feed.