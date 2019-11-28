Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Although there are quite a few well-known retailers that will be entertaining customers on Thanksgiving Day, Costco will be staying true to its major holiday tradition and allowing shoppers — as well as its employees — to spend turkey day at home with their families and loved ones.

As reported earlier this month by Delish, Costco will be closed for all of Thanksgiving and will instead reopen its doors to customers the day after for Black Friday shoppers, from 9 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. local time. This is consistent with how the wholesaler strictly observed several holidays this year and did not open its warehouses on Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. Likewise, the publication also provided a heads-up to would-be Christmas shoppers, noting that Costco won’t be open either on December 25.

Given that Costco is one of several leading chains that won’t be opening its physical stores on Thanksgiving, members can take solace in the fact that the company has several Black Friday deals that they can take advantage of as early as now. According to Forbes, these include several discounted smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, all of which are selling for $429.99 off their regular prices with “qualified” activation on Verizon. AT&T and Sprint customers may qualify for a similar deal, albeit with the cash discount replaced by a $420 Costco Shop Card.

Additionally, Costco is offering a number of live deals on laptops such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Pro. For instance, members can get the Intel i7-powered variant of the former laptop for $1,299 instead of the usual retail price of $1,599, or opt for the latter machine with the same processor, which is selling at $1,499.99 — a good $250 more affordable than its full price tag.

I always like seeing how @Costco is one of the great retailers in the US and yet they: – are closed on major holidays

– don’t open until 9am on Black Friday

– offer better benefits and wages than other big box retailers pic.twitter.com/64xUDIsLeJ — Mike Volpe (@mvolpe) November 23, 2018

Loading...

On the other hand, anyone planning to make an online purchase from Costco today may want to set their expectations regarding the delivery date for their order. According to the wholesale giant’s customer service page, Business Centers do not ship any items on certain major holidays, Thanksgiving included. Furthermore, members can also expect other delays to take place when buying items on those days.

“If your delivery should fall upon one of these days, it will be rescheduled for the next available delivery day. Due to expected high-order volume following a holiday, delivery of your order may be delayed,” the company points out. “In that case, you will be contacted by a Member Service Representative accordingly.”