Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Underwater Bikini Video

The former Victoria's Secret model channelled her inner mermaid in a skimpy two-piece.

Alessandra Ambrosio channelled her inner mermaid in a stunning new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The former Victoria’s Secret model stripped down to her swimwear as she got a little closer to nature for a dive in the ocean. In the clip, the mom of two slipped into a colorful bikini from her own line, Gal Floripa, as she took in the underwater scenery.

The video, which she shared with her 10.2 million followers on November 25, showed the beauty as she headed pretty deep underwater with her snorkel.

The clip began with footage of dolphins swimming around, before it showed several colorful fish grouped together in the water.

Alessandra then swum into frame as she got very close to the sea life. The stunning 38-year-old beauty proudly showed off her model body underneath the water as she glided through the sea in a fun red bikini from her range, which she founded alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and friend Gisele Coria earlier this year.

The star had her black snorkel and goggles still strapped to her head as she swam around in the stunning underwater video and took in all the sights.

In the caption, Alessandra revealed that the clip was shot by Christopher Chang as she called her underwater swim “so magical.”

The beauty had her signature long brunette hair down as it flowed in the water behind her.

The comments section was flooded with praise for the former Victoria’s Secret model, who retired from the brand in 2017.

“Amazing,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another simply wrote the word “Wow” to show their appreciation.

“This is so cool!” another said, while others commented on the post with different color heart emoji.

The new video even caught the attention of Alessandra’s close friend and tennis superstar Serena Williams who left her own impressed comment on the upload.

“Wow this is amazing. How beautiful,” she wrote.

The two are famously close friends, and were even spotted together at the beach in their Gal Floripa swimwear earlier this month. Though Alessandra didn’t reveal the location the new video was shot in, the twosome were together in the Maldives recently, making it likely the clip was taken in the same tropical location.

The stunning underwater bikini video has already been viewed more than 54,000 times in the first eight hours since she shared it to her account.

Alessandra’s no stranger to a bikini or the ocean, though. As The Inquisitr reported just last week, the beauty showed off another piece from her line on her Instagram account.

In that clip, the gorgeous supermodel made her way down several steps to the ocean before taking a big dive into the water in a skimpy black swimsuit.