Mary J. Blige Looks Incredibly Fierce In Fur Coat, Skintight Leather Pants & Thigh-High Boots

Mary J. Blige, sometimes referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” treated her 4.2 million Instagram followers with a new photo and she looks incredibly fierce.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blige, 48, was known for her “ghetto fabulous” look when she first burst onto the music scene and has continued to prove that she is a fashion icon over the years.

The “Dance For Me” songstress has been owning blond hair recently and wore it down and curly for her latest upload. Mary paired a black velvet top with a grey vest underneath and sported skintight high-waisted leather pants. Blige rocked a pair of black thigh-high boots with the ensemble and oozed confidence. She gave the outfit some color by wrapping herself up in a light brown fur jacket and accessorized herself with her signature big gold hoop earrings.

Mary posed directly to the camera with her hands by her side and stood in front of a black backdrop. The “No More Drama” hitmaker served a strong expression and made looking fabulous look effortless.

The music icon captioned the image with an inspirational quote and told her fans to never give up on themselves and put the hashtag “HappySunday.” She credited her photographer, D’Andre Michael, for taking the photo.

Blige also tagged her hairstylist, Tim Wallace, and Sister Love, who she collaborated with to create her own earrings range as the “All That I Can Say” chart-topper was wearing one of the designs in the shot.

In the span of a day, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 2,400 comments, proving to be popular with her audience.

“I need that whole look in my life,” one user wrote.

“That coat is everything,” another shared.

“Happy Sunday Queen Mary!! You ABSOLUTELY gorgeous! Blessings on blessings!!” a third fan remarked.

“I thought this was a picture of a barbie doll,” a fourth follower commented.

Mary is no stranger to sending her fans into a meltdown with her killer fashion choices. The “Be Without You” entertainer shared a throwback photo from her The Breakthrough era in 2005 which has managed to achieve 132,000 likes within four days of posting.

The all-white ensemble saw Blige in a low-cut vest, owning a small necklace with a heart on it and a long chain with a huge cross pendant. As always, she rocked a pair of hoop earrings and sported a fashionable bucket hat. She applied a glossy lip and displayed her incredible beauty with a soft expression.