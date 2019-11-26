Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Sparkly Minidress: ‘It’s Holiday Szn’

Model Rosanna Ankle seems to be gearing up for the holiday season. Her latest Instagram update showed her looking glamorous while showing off her fabulous figure in a sparkly minidress.

The beauty’s update consisted of two selfies that showed her inside a room with a wooden floor. Her dress featured silver sequins and a short fringe detail that sparkled, giving the dress a shimmery look. The number also had long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. The festive ensemble hugged her every curve, highlighting her hourglass shape.

In the first picture, Rosanna stood with her back to the mirror, giving her fans a nice look at her backside. She turned to take to the picture, flaunting her thin waist. Her derrière was the main focus of the photo, as the dress cut off right below her cheeks.

The second snap captured the blond bombshell from the side squatting in front of the mirror. The angle gave her followers a good look at not only her booty as the dress stretched to cover it, but her bronze legs as well.

The model’s hair was straightened and hung down over her shoulders, obscuring most of her face. It was impossible to see her makeup, but she appeared to be wearing a pink gloss on her lips. The shots did not show what kinds of shoes the stunner paired with the outfit, but she looked as though she was about to head out for fun night on the town.

In the caption, Rosanna mentioned it was holiday season, while also plugging Fashion Nova for the dress.

Her fans loved seeing her all glammed up. Many left behind kiss and heart emoji, but a few had more to say about the look.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed one admirer.

“Beautiful dress for a gorgeous young woman,” a second fan wrote.

“Rosanna Sparkle,” quipped a third follower.

“You are absolutely gorgeous by the way,” commented a fourth admirer.

The dress was slightly different from the sultry bikini shots the stunner usually shares. She seems comfortable showing off a lot of skin, and has shared quite a few semi-nude photos. She recently looked amazing in a one-piece bathing suit with a high-cut leg and low-cut neck. That being said, she does share the occasional snap of her wearing a sexy dress like the one she wore Tuesday. Whatever she wears, her fans can count on her looking sensational in it.