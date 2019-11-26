Kaley Cuoco Flashes Legs In Gold Mini Dress While Lying On A Bed With Rosie Perez In Bangkok

Kaley Cuoco's snapshot was taken while she was shooting her new HBO Max series 'The Flight Attendant.'

Kaley Cuoco gave fans a glimpse of one of the dazzling costumes that she wore for her new role in The Flight Attendant. On Tuesday, The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken while she was filming on location in Bangkok.

In the snapshot, the 33-year-old actress was posing with her costar, Rosie Perez, 55. Both women were lying on a bed that appeared to be in a hotel room. Kaley was rocking a gold sequined mini dress. The glittering garment featured a wrap design, spaghetti straps, and a wide, deep V-neck. Kaley had a pair of black double buckle slide sandals on her feet, which were on the bed. She was also wearing a printed white silk scarf over her hair. Kaley accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.

She was posing with the skirt of her dress stuck between her long, shapely legs so she didn’t reveal too much. The athletic actress had her left leg bent at the knee, and it was crossed over her outstretched right leg. Kaley was smiling at the other occupant of the bed. Rosie Perez was looking back at her, and she also had a big smile on her face.

The Do the Right Thing actress was rocking a dark blue suit with a knee-length skirt and navy stockings. Unlike Kaley Cuoco, she wasn’t wearing any shoes. Rosie’s dark bob was styled in glamorous waves. She had her legs crossed at the knee, and her hands were clasped together over her stomach.

Rosie and Kaley both had their heads propped up on stacks of pillows, and Kaley was reaching up with her left hand to touch Rosie’s right shoulder. The caption Kaley chose for her photo was a take on the slogan for the “What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas” ad campaign.

Kaley’s followers liked her playful picture over 43,000 times in the span of an hour, and they got pretty silly in the comments section of her post.

“What the neck is up with your outfit? Lolol,” wrote one fan.

“Big Bangkok Theory,” another remarked.

“If you didn’t get the Mike Tyson tribal tattoo around your eye, did you even visit Bangkok tho?” a third fan wrote, referencing the comedy film The Hangover Part II.

This isn’t the first photo that Kaley has shared while on location in Bangkok. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she marked the end of her first day of shooting with a behind-the-scenes snapshot.

Last month, Deadline reported that Rosie Perez was joining the cast of The Flight Attendant as a series regular. Kaley Cuoco stars in the HBO Max series as Cassie, a flight attendant whose life is thrown into chaos when she wakes up in bed with a dead man and no recollection of how she ended up there. Rosie plays the lead flight attendant in charge of Cassie’s team, as well as her close friend and confidant.