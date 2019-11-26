Candice Swanepoel’s Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini Risks A Major Wardrobe Malfunction

The Victoria's Secret Angel sat down in her skimpy bikini in a hot new photo.

Candice Swanepoel risked what could’ve been a pretty major wardrobe malfunction as she posed in another skimpy bikini from her swim line, Tropic of C. The gorgeous longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off some serious skin in the shot shared to Instagram by the swimwear brand as she sat and posed with her legs apart during a recent photo shoot.

In the snap, which was shared online on November 25, Candice showed off her wild side as she posed in a revealing leopard-print two-piece. The mom of two proudly gave the world a good look at her flawless supermodel body as she gave the camera a very sultry glare.

Candice sat down in front of a dark leather sofa as she struck a unique pose. She sat with one leg up and the other bent and down flat on the floor on an ornate rug as she risked potentially showing a little too much in her animal-print skimpy bottoms. The briefs hit just below her bellybutton to highlight her very flat and toned tummy.

She paired the tiny bottoms with a matching leopard-print bikini top which left equally little to the imagination.

The skimpy top featured small slivers of material over her chest that were joined by a ring in the center.

The top featured thin straps that stretched around her neck to create a halter neck design and show off her impressive all over tan.

Candice posed with her right hand on her head as she tousled her blonde hair which flowed town in a textured bob. She rocked heavier eyeliner for a cat eye effect on her eyes to coincide with the cat theme of her bikini.

In the caption, Tropic of C teased that “something BIG” was coming up as the brand urged fans to sign up to hear about the exciting news first. The line also confirmed that the supermodel rocked the lira top and bottoms, both in the mini mama Africa print, for the shoot.

Fans were quick to share their praise for Candice and the swim line in the comments section.

“This is [fire]. Can’t Wait,” one fan commented alongside an orange heart emoji. Another called the star “absolute fire.”

A third commented by writing that she looked “Just amazingly beautiful” in the photo.

Others flooded the comments with fire and heart emoji.

Candice often serves as a model for her own swimwear brand. As The Inquisitr reported just earlier this week, the superstar recently stunned as she posed on a bed in a seriously skimpy bikini that left equally little to the imagination.

Before that, it was all about the strapless bikini for the 31-year-old beauty.