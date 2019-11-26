Sofia Richie Stuns In A Skimpy Pink Bikini On A Yacht In Miami

Sofia stripped down during a trip to Florida with Scott Disick.

Sofia Richie put her bikini body on full display once again in stunning new paparazzi shots taken during a recent trip to Florida. The gorgeous model and fashion designer didn’t exactly leave much to the imagination in a very revealing two-piece as she soaked up the sun with her boyfriend of more than two years, Scott Disick.

Candid snaps, which were taken on November 25 and can be seen via The Daily Mail, showed the couple as they enjoyed some time in the Sunshine State together with a group of friends. The gang all hit the water together for a day out on a luxury yacht.

The 21-year-old daughter of the legendary singer Lionel Richie flashed some serious skin as she relaxed with her boyfriend in the sun and rocked her hot pink string bikini.

The very skimpy look was made up of barely there thin black strings that stretched across her back, chest, and over her shoulders for a halter-neck style. The tiny triangle strips of hot pink material barely covered her assets as she confidently chilled with the group on the boat off the Miami coast.

She paired the fun and colorful bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms, made up of the same tiny black strings that were barely visible across both of her hips. Snaps taken from the back showed the star didn’t keep things any more covered from behind as the material barely covered her booty for a thong look.

Sofia sported a shiny gold watch on her left hand and kept her eyes shielded from the beating down sun with a pair of dark and slim sunglasses on her eyes.

She proudly showed off her body as she laughed with friends on the boat, flaunting her long legs as she bent her knees and sat back on her hands. The group were also spotted having a meal on the water as they sat together around a table.

Sofia had her long blonde hair straight and down and kept things colorful with glamorous fire engine red nails.

As for Scott, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted to keep things a little more covered as he spent some quality time with his girlfriend and their friends.

He kept his chest hidden under a black t-shirt on as he relaxed on the water but also kept his eyes covered with his own pair of dark sunglasses on his eyes.

Candid snaps showed the group eventually docked in Miami, where Sofia ditched the bikini for a high-neck light blue crop top and a pair of high-waisted light pink that perfectly highlighted her seriously slim waist.

Sofia’s not exactly a stranger to a bikini photo, though. The beauty often shares her own on social media and treated fans to a look at herself in a tiny yellow bikini during another trip to the beach over the weekend.