Hannah Brown Gets Support From ‘Bachelor’ Co-Stars Following Stunning ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Win

'The Bachelorette' star finally found her happy ending.

Hannah Brown found what she was looking for on Dancing With the Stars. The 25-year-old Alabama beauty queen was crowned the winner of the 28th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, and her friends from Bachelor Nation went wild over her stunning victory.

Following the announcement of her Dancing With the Stars win, Hannah posted a photo with pro partner Alan Bersten as they showed off their mirrorball trophy. In the photo, Hannah is wearing a glittery gold mini-dress and Alan is wearing a matching gold jacket and black pants. The two look ecstatic as they celebrate Hannah’s rocky road to the Dancing With the Stars championship.

In the caption to the post, Hannah thanked her fans and friends for their support. The former Bachelorette star received more than 350,000 likes on her post within hours as well as a slew of comments from her Bachelor Nation besties.

Hannah’s Bachelor co-stars Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, and Nicole Lopez-Alvar all offered her congratulations on her Dancing With the Stars win.

“Yassss!!!! You killed it! So well deserved!! Proud of you!!” Tayshia wrote to Hannah.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOUUU STAR,” Nicole added.

Hannah also received kudos from her Bachelor suitor Mike Johnson, who wrote, “Congrats! Those twerking competitions paid off. Awesome job!”

Other Bachelor Nation alum, including Blake Horstmann and fellow former Bachelorette stars Desiree Siegfried and Trista Sutter also congratulated Hannah. The Bachelor producer Elan Gale noted that Hannah’s win was “the only acceptable ending” for this season of Dancing With the Stars.

Loading...

As she headed into her final night on Dancing with the Stars, Hannah also received support from Bachelor/Bachelorette leads Nick Viall and Kaitlyn Bristowe as they urged fans to vote for her, Newsweek notes. And longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison tweeted that it was up to Bachelor Nation to make Hannah’s win happen.

While Hannah had rabid support from her fans and friends in Bachelor Nation, the three-time ABC star told USA Today she was in “complete shock” over winning the Dancing With the Stars competition against fellow finalists Ally Brooke, Kel Mitchell, and Lauren Alaina.

Hannah added that while she was “always” nervous before her dances, but as she waited for the final decision alongside runner-up Kel Mitchell she felt calm as she hugged Alan.

“I had a sense of peace I’ve never had before,” Hannah said. “And it made even more of a shock and amazing moment I will never forget.”