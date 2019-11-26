Cher, 73, Turns Back Time With Duet With Sonny On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The music legend proved that 'The Beat Goes On' more than 50 years after she started her career with Sonny Bono.

Cher made an appearance on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars. The 73-year-old music legend thrilled fans with a performance of her 1967 Sonny and Cher hit, “The Beat Goes On.”

Cher wore a retro pink outfit with a shaggy blue vest, striped hip-hugger pants, and a wide belt as she belted out the classic song from her early days as a performer with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono. Her hair was worn long and straight with bangs, just as she wore it back in the day, as the pro dancers from the ABC reality show danced around her.

The surprising performance also featured a “duet” with Sonny more than 20 years after his death. Vintage video footage of Sonny and Cher performing the song in the 1960s played above the stage as Cher traded lines with her iconic singing partner more than 50 years later on the celebrity dancing show.

On social media, fans marveled over the fact that Cher never ages. Others got nostalgic over the inclusion of Sonny in the performance and deemed the song the best performance of the night.

“It gave me chills to watch Cher sing with Sonny again!! #DWTS #AndTheBeatGoesOn,” one fan tweeted.

Other fans recalled that Sonny and Cher’s son, Chaz Bono, was once a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and that this performance brought the famous family full circle.

“Thank you so much for including Sonny in DWTS. Now Chaz, you & Sonny have been a part of it. You could have done any song. It was great seeing & hearing him. You looked really great too. Thank you again, it meant a lot,” one fan tweeted to Cher.

Fans may not have realized that Cher’s flawless Dancing With the Stars performance was pre-recorded. The music icon is currently on her Here We Go Again tour and she had a show in Denver as the live Dancing with the Stars finale aired. It is unclear when Cher taped the performance.

Cher’s performance as a musical guest on Dancing With the Stars is her first return to the ABC ballroom competition since she appeared as a guest judge on the show back in 2013. Longtime fans of the show may recall that Cher did not hold back as a guest judge and was majorly bleeped out during her critique of Elizabeth Berkley and Val Chmerkovskiy’s jazz routine set to her song “Bang Bang.” according to Entertainment Weekly. The singer also performed her hit song “Believe” during the guest cameo.