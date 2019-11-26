Irina Shayk Goes Topless Under Billowing Cape & Thigh-High Stockings

Irina Shayk was photographed for Vogue Russia, and one of the sneak peek previews on Instagram showed her going topless. The photo was shared by photographer Zoey Grossman yesterday, and the image showed the model striking a dramatic pose. Irina wore a black cape, a high-waisted mini skirt, and thigh-high stockings. The cape was tied in front of her neck, while the stockings were sheer and red. She completed her look with a pair of shiny red heels, while a sparkling purple bracelet accessorized her left wrist.

The stunner struck a pose full of movement, as she spread her legs apart and bent her knees. She leaned back at the same time, and placed her hands on her chest. This meant that her look was well-censored, save for a flash of underboob under her left hand. Plus, she showed off her upper thighs, as her stockings and skirt left a part of her legs exposed.

It wasn’t just Irina’s pose that created the movement, however, as the black cape billowed in the air. Perhaps they employed some wind to achieve this effect, or the model was simply striking a variety of poses.

The model was seen with her hair slicked back, as she tilted her head back to her right. Irina kept her eyes closed, as she pursed her lips. The angle of her head also meant that it almost looked like she had buzzed her hair off, but that was merely an illusion.

The backdrop was basic, as it featured a blank wall that was gray at the top and white on the floor. The lighting also cast a shadow on the ground.

Fans left compliments for the model and photographer in the comments section.

“So amazing,” wrote a follower.

“YESSSSS,” gushed an admirer.

“Love this composition will definitely have to make a piece with this,” wrote a fan, who is seemingly referring to fan art.

“You two are magic together,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Zoey is known for photographing high-profile celebrities on a regular basis, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

In addition, Irina was spotted going topless earlier this month in another Instagram post. She was seen posing alongside another model this time, Stella Maxwell. The sat next to each together, both topless, and promoted their collaboration with the Kooples bags. The photo was in black-and-white, and Irina was seen placing her hands on Stella’s shoulder. She gave a sultry expression while parting her lips slightly.