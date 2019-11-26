Larsa Pippen Crouches On The Ground In Tight Pants For Newest Selfie

Larsa Pippen shared a brand new selfie with her Instagram fans today, as she was spotted crouching on the ground for the shot. She was spotted wearing a white-and-black outfit, which included a sweater and tight pants. The sweater was white with a hoodie and long sleeves. Meanwhile, her black pants were skintight. It was hard to see what kind of fabric it was, but it appeared to be spandex. The stunner accessorized with an oversized pair of black sunglasses, while wearing matching heels that reached her calves. She placed her small, black handbag beside her on the ground.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen propping up her right knee, while placing her left on the ground. She leaned forward slightly and held the phone with her left hand. The phone featured a black case with white, marbled accents. In addition, Larsa’s white manicure popped in the photo against the dark phone and pants. She smiled softly with her lips closed for the shot, as she wore light pink lipstick. In addition, she wore her hair down in a middle part, which she brushed over her left shoulder. Her blond highlights popped, although the top of her head revealed her natural hair color.

The bombshell posed on a dark wooden floor, with a large, white fuzzy rug behind her. It featured geometric shapes and pops of light brown throughout. There were also double doors in the backdrop, with one of the doors propped open. This let in some light into the room, which reflected off the shiny ground. The walls were a light tan color, with a small piece of furniture visible to the right side of the frame. It held a pile of different colored clothing.

Fans sent Larsa some love in the comments section.

“Love the shades,” complimented a follower.

“Such a beauty,” declared a fan.

“Always on point,” wrote an admirer.

“Why don’t you answer any comments, I love you larsa,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the reality TV star recently shared another selfie. Except this time, the photo was taken of her inside a luxurious bathroom, as she rocked a black bikini. The top and bottoms featured a sheer panel with black polka-dots throughout, as she stood with her left leg propped out. She wore her hair down behind her back, as her light pink manicure could be seen. Larsa kept things simple with no accessories, and wore dark eyeliner.