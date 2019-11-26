‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Posts Adorable Pics Of Lilah Ray After Her First Bath

Tori Roloff proudly shared photos of her baby girl after her first bath. The Little People, Big World star bragged on Lilah Ray and their dog Murphy, in an adorable multi-photo Instagram post that she uploaded in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The proud mama took three pics of the adorable infant wrapped in a hooded towel after being cleaned in the bath. Tori noted that Lilah Ray enjoyed her bath so much that shortly after being washed, she had a blowout. Experienced moms know that poop explosions are especially common in the first few days after a baby’s birth.

Tori calmly took this in stride and deduced that Lilah enjoyed her bath so much that she wanted another one. She obliged, and the sweet photos of Lilah show a happy and content baby girl thanks to her mother’s patient care.

The first photo shows Lilah tightly swaddled in the towel. The padded hood has tiny gold stars printed on it and provides a soft cushion for the infant’s head. Lilah’s eyes were wide open as she surveyed the world around her, and her tiny hands clutched the towel tightly.

The second photo shows the precious bundle of joy lying on her changing station. The little girl’s face is just visible in the snap as her parents wrapped her up warmly after the bath. Above the white-washed changing station, hangs a waxy green wreath, adding to the tranquility of the scene.

In the final image, Murphy gets his chance to bond with Lilah Ray. According to Tori, the dog would spend all his time with Lilah if he could. And the expression on the mutt’s face says it all, he clearly adores the newborn. As for Lilah, she seems to be happy to be the center of Murphy’s attention.

Loading...

The reality star has a massive following on Instagram, with over 1.2 million fans who like to check in on the lives of Tori and Zach Roloff. Of course, LPBW fans were excited to see more pictures of the newest addition to the family. In seven hours, more than 112,000 fans have already liked the page, and Tori was inundated with comments about Lilah Ray.

“Love that Murphy is so attached to this little one! And she is just gorgeous,” one fan said.

Another follower voiced the obvious when she complimented Tori and said, “You are so blessed!! You guys make the cutest babies.”