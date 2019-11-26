Gwen Stefani Says She And Blake Shelton Are Having A Cheetos Turkey While Discussing Thanksgiving Plans

Gwen Stefani suggested that her co-coach on 'The Voice,' John Legend, will be eating better than her this Thanksgivivng.

Gwen Stefani and John Legend chatted to Entertainment Tonight about their Thanksgiving plans ahead of Monday night’s live episode of The Voice. Gwen revealed that she and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, are going to be dining on an unusual turkey, and she seemed a bit jealous of John’s big family feast.

“All I can think of is probably what he’s eating,” Gwen said as she pointed at John.

She was likely referencing the culinary skills of John Legend’s foodie wife, Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Chrissy Teigen. Gwen remarked that John and Chrissy will probably have “the best Thanksgiving ever,” but she said that hers will also be pretty great. She also guessed that John and his family won’t be dining on a fowl flavored like the one she and Blake are going to feast on.

“We’re probably going to be doing a Cheetos turkey,” Gwen said.

According to TIME, a video of a turkey being stuffed with cheese and coated with crumbled Flamin’ Hot Cheetos went viral earlier this month, so this may be what Gwen was talking about.

Gwen Stefani revealed that she and Blake Shelton are going to celebrate Thanksgiving at Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, where they’ll be cooking for around 30 people. This will include a large group of Gwen’s family members, who are big fans of Blake. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently said that her boyfriend initially impressed a few of her relatives by taking a chain to a fallen tree during their first visit to his sprawling rural property.

Luckily for Gwen and Blake, they’ll get plenty of help from Gwen’s family in the kitchen. Gwen revealed that everyone in her family pitches in to cook Thanksgiving dinner. She also said that her boyfriend has the perfect accommodations for all of their holiday guests.

“Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible,” Gwen said. “We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun.”

Blake Shelton told Entertainment Tonight that he, Gwen, and their families will likely keep the Thanksgiving festivities going for five days.

Loading...

One topic that might come up while everyone is gathered around the Thanksgiving table is Gwen and Blake’s big showdown on The Voice. Gwen created the potential for some awkward dinner conversation by talking a little smack about her boyfriend.

“He’s been floundering the entire season,” Gwen said. “He’s totally a loser this season.”

However, Gwen quickly made sure to let Blake and his fans know that she was just joking about him being off his game.

Gwen Stefani and John Legend revealed that everyone on The Voice coaching panel hasn’t had dinner together yet, but they said that this is something that they definitely want to do. Naturally, John said that he and Chrissy Teigen would host the group.