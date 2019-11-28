Is McDonald’s Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Not everyone is a fan of traditional McDonald’s meals on Thanksgiving Day. For those that don’t like turkey or don’t celebrate the holiday, you might be wondering if you can still snag a McFlurry or piping hot fries on turkey day. Many fast-food fans wonder if McDonald’s will be open during specific holidays every year.

A McDonald’s representative spoke with Country Living about their hours of operation on the big day.

“Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned and operated, so the holiday business hours will vary by location.”

If you’re eager to buy Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, you will have to call ahead and verify what hours your regular McDonald’s is keeping on Thanksgiving. You can also check the McDonald’s store locator to confirm the opening and closing times. Many Golden Arches across the nation remain open 24 hours a day. Some keep different hours for their drive-thru station versus their indoor dining area. Most locations keep their drive-thrus open until the wee hours of the morning.

Since Thanksgiving is a special day for most people, most McDonald’s will likely close for at least a portion of the day to allow employees to spend time with their own families. Some restaurants located in densely populated areas are more likely to remain open.

Even though McDonald’s business hours on Thanksgiving remain up in the air, the fast-food joint is offering its customers at least one special deal. According to the McDonald’s newsroom, you can get free delivery through UberEats if you order from the eatery anytime between Thanksgiving Eve and Cyber Monday.

In addition to the delivery deal, customers can also enter to win a contest to win several fabulous prizes.

“To help celebrate Thanksgiving Eve, McDelivery with Uber Eats is giving customers a chance to win the ultimate Late-Night Grand Prize — a year of Free Late-Night McDelivery with Uber Eats, and a Late-Night Weekender Bag filled with next day essentials to ensure you’re feeling your best.”

The Late-Night Weekender Bag will contain a variety of items to help you relax, including a sleep mask, blanket, pillow, tumbler, meal tray, massage chair, and more. Aside from the grand prize winner, 50 additional customers will be awarded the Weekender Bag.

If you wish to enter the competition, you’ll have to follow the guidelines per the newsroom press release.

“Tweet the McDonald’s menu item(s) you’d love having delivered by Uber Eats to satisfy your late-night cravings, tagging #McDelivery, #Sweepstakes, @McDonalds, @UberEats.”



The sweepstakes begins promptly at midnight ET on November 27 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 2. You must be a U.S. resident and at least 18 years of age to enter.