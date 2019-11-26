NFL Rumors: Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Could Join This Team If He Gets Fired, Per Ian Rapoport

With rumors swirling around the job security of longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, a new report suggests that he may be headed to one of the team’s divisional rivals — the New York Giants — in the event he gets fired.

As quoted by NESN, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network suggested on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Football that if Garrett is sacked by the Cowboys, the 53-year-old coaching veteran’s “preferred landing spot” would be the Giants, a team that has supposedly been monitoring him for years. Currently, the Giants are tied with the Washington Redskins for last place in the NFC East Division with a 2-9 record and are widely expected to consider moving on from head coach Pat Shurmur after two unsuccessful seasons.

“It is also worth noting that in 2014, before the Giants hung on to Tom Coughlin for one more year, they strongly considered moving on from Coughlin to try to hire Jason Garrett before he signed his extension with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Rapoport added that the Giants still have the same top brass that has liked Garrett for the past five years or so, thus making his situation one worth watching in the weeks to come.

At the moment, Dallas currently has an NFC East-leading 6-5 record despite dropping two of their last three games. However, NBC Sports separately reported that the Cowboys’ winning record under Garrett this season comes with a couple of caveats — their six wins came against teams with a combined record of 16-46-1, while they have yet to pick up a victory against a winning team.

How about this nugget from @NFLResearch? #Cowboys HC Jason Garrett is 1 of 7 head coaches who has been with their current team since 2011. Everyone except Garrett has been to a Super Bowl with their current team. Garrett has never made it beyond the divisional round pic.twitter.com/ycxsUPnung — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 25, 2019

Per NESN, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was notably “critical” of Garrett following Sunday’s Week 12 loss against the New England Patriots — this, as the publication noted, could potentially spell the end of his 10-year tenure with the Cowboys if the team misses the playoffs or exits the postseason earlier than expected.

“We’ve just got to focus on coaching as well as we can and playing as well as we can,” Garrett said on Monday, as quoted by NBC Sports. “There certainly were some things in the game we have to get better at and we’re going to work on that as a staff and as a football team.”

As for the Giants, multiple reports have speculated that Shurmur’s job security may also be in jeopardy, especially since the team lost its seventh straight game on Sunday. As pointed out by the New York Post, the Giants might need to find “something other than the win-loss record” to justify keeping their embattled coach for a third season in 2020.