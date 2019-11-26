Kym Herjavec Shares Cute Photos Of Twins With Robert On The Set Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Kym Herjavec took advantage of a sweet photo op at the Dancing With The Stars set, as she shared three Instagram pictures of her family of four. The post, which she shared yesterday, showed her standing on-stage with Robert at her side. They each held a twin in their arms, as the entire family looked at the camera in the first shot.

Kym rocked a black dress with a sheer overlay and sleeves. The sheer accents featured small, black polka-dots throughout. It included a skirt, which extended inches above her ankles. The hem featured lacy, scalloped edges. Meanwhile, the black skirt underneath was short, reaching her mid-thighs. The professional dancer completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, as she popped her left knee. She also slicked her hair back in a middle part, and accessorized with earrings.

Meanwhile, her husband Robert, wore a light blue polo shirt with light denim jeans. He also sported dark sneakers. Robert is well-known for his appearances on Shark Tank.

The second photo showed Robert posing with his daughter, Haven Mae, as she wore a small tutu. Considering she was on the DWTS stage, the outfit seemed only fitting. Meanwhile, their son, Hudson Robert, was photographed in front of a colorful backdrop. In addition to the show’s name, it read “Disney Night,” with a large outline of Mickey Mouse.

Fans left tons of compliments to the happy couple.

“Oh my goodness, they’ve grown so much and so cute!” exclaimed a follower.

“Mini mom and dad! Adorable!” raved an admirer.

Others took note of their DWTS love story.

Loading...

“Awwwwww what a come back… where mommy and daddy met, then came love, marriage and 2 baby carriages!!!” wrote a fan.

“I love the way you two met. It was instant chemistry!” noted a fourth Instagram user.

The pair met when Robert appeared as a celebrity on the dance show, with Kym being his pro-partner. They met in 2015 during DWTS, and were eliminated in week 8. But that was seemingly just the beginning for them, as they’ve since gone on to start a family together.

Previously, the mom shared another cute Instagram update in February. The twins were much younger then, and were seen learning how to walk. The young ones wore brightly-patterned onesies, as they propped themselves up on a car-shaped playset. They faced their backs to the camera, and seemed to be enjoying each others’ company. The room featured turquoise carpet, while a white gate could be seen in the backdrop.