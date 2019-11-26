Kara Del Toro Gets Flirty In A Feather Corset On Instagram

Kara Del Toro shared a new Instagram photo today, as she rocked a feathery corset while enjoying a meal outdoors. The top was white and fit her tightly, as it featured a cropped cut that left some of her midriff peeking through. It had feathery accents along the top by her cleavage, which added a flirty vibe to her look. The top rested low on her chest. She paired the eye-catching corset with a pair of light, high-waisted denim pants. The model accessorized with a white belt with a silver buckle. She also wore a pair of light-tinted eyeglasses. Her diamond-shaped hoop earrings were also visible, along with a charm necklace with a charm that looked like a decorative dagger.

The stunner also pulled her hair back into a high ponytail and wore it in loose waves. She was seen sitting on a wooden chair, as she enjoyed outdoor seating at a restaurant.

The first photo showed Kara sitting at the chair while resting her right elbow on the seat. She held a drink in a clear glass, which was light brown. She also raised her left hand by her hair and gave a coy look with her lips slightly parted. Behind her were green plants, while the model was drenched in sunlight. Her body looked as tan as ever, as her skin glowed in the light.

The second photo showed Kara in the same spot except she put the drink down and gave a wide smile. She placed her hands on her lap and tilted her head to the left. Her entree was also better seen in this shot, as she was having fancy French toast with strawberries on top.

Fans sent their love to the bombshell in the comments section.

“You’re the actual cutest,” gushed an admirer.

“You are literally perfect like wtf,” wrote a fan.

“You’re a legit angel, you’re so gorgeous!!” exclaimed a follower.

“Is the French toast on sale?” asked a fourth Instagram user, seemingly joking about the captions.

Last month, Kara showed off another corset top. In that photo, however, it featured a basic cut with eye-catching straps. The top was white and hugged her curves closely while accentuating her tiny waist. The straps featured a black strip of fabric, with the words, “I am Gia” written in black and white font. She was seen posing in a bedroom, as she gave a sultry look. Her hair was down in a middle part, and she rocked shimmery blush.