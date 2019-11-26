‘The Walking Dead Midseason Finale: Virgil Arrives And Lures Michonne Away

In the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead,' Michonne agrees to take Virgil home in exchange for weapons.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead featured Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) trip to Oceanside. As she was missing for several episodes, fans were excited to see this character’s return. However, her return quickly turned into another departure and now, she is traveling to an island naval base with newcomer Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

It is already known that the actor who plays Michonne is set to step away from the series thanks to her continued involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As to how and when in Season 10 Michonne will leave remains to be seen.

However, according to an interview that The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, did with The Hollywood Reporter, Virgil will be a part of Michonne’s endgame. As to what this endgame is, remains to be seen.

In Episode 8, Virgil first appeared when he rescued Luke (Dan Fogler) from walkers in a library. Then he turned up at Oceanside, trying to steal a boat. Once he was captured, he revealed he was trying to get home to his family. Eventually, he told Michonne that he lived on a naval base. In return for helping him get back to this island, Michonne requested weapons. She wanted these weapons to use against the Whisperers — in particular, the massive herd they continued to threaten the communities with. Virgil agreed to this deal.

After saying goodbye to her adoptive daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), Michonne then set off with Virgil on a boat. While the potential is there for AMC to send Michonne off for an undisclosed length of time while she works on her other acting jobs, Kang has revealed that viewers will get to see more of Michonne and this storyline in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead.

“She goes off with Virgil and there’s a little bit of a trip there,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter.

“So no, we won’t see her right away when we come back, but I won’t say exactly when she comes back in the back half. But there is more story for her. There’s some meaty content with her that will hopefully be cool for the audience. She’s going to go through some really emotional and complicated decisions. There’s going to be some stuff that will introduce some very interesting intrigue in her story as well.”

This means that viewers still have more of Michonne’s story to look forward to when Season 10 returns next year.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed the series will return in February 2020.