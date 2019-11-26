Who Won The Mirrorball Trophy For ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2019, Season 28?

The Dancing with the Stars finale for Season 28 finally arrived on Monday, with four couples left in the competition to vie for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten opened the show by showing their cumulative skills as they whirled around the ballroom to the strains of Donna Summer’s huge hit, “Last Dance.”

After that dazzling number, the remaining competitors went on to individually prove their mettle. At that point in the finale, repeat performances were on the agenda as the last night of DWTS for 2019 came to pass.

Ally and Sasha performed their jive, which proved to be a good choice since judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli awarded this couple a perfect score of three 10s for a total of 30 points.

After that, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko executed their foxtrot for a second time on DWTS, garnering all 9s from the arbiters, for a total of 27 points.

The third couple to show their stuff was Kel and Witney, who danced their jazz piece again. This team won the admiration of all three judges, who gave the pair a perfect score of 30 points.

Finally, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten performed their Viennese Waltz as their repeat performance, earning a 10 from Carrie Ann and 9s from Bruno and Len, for a total of 28 points.

Next up, the freestyle dances — and the chance for each pair to show off their best move for the judges — were on the roster.

Once again, Ally and Sasha earned a perfect score of 30 points in a performance that turned out to be a showstopper.

Lauren and Gleb, who had never earned even one 10 until the finale, finally earned a perfect score of 30 points for their dance that took on a country theme.

Up next, Hannah and Alan were also given 30 points in total from the three judges in a performance that Carrie Ann called “victorious.”

Kel and Witney were last to show off, with Bruno calling their freestyle’s tempo “exhilarating.” Len gave the last dance of the evening a 9 while his colleagues each awarded the pair’s performance a 10 for a total of 29 out of a possible 30 points.

As the deliberations took place, Cher sang her classic hit, “The Beat Goes On.”

Then, the truth was told as Lauren and Gleb took fourth place on DWTS, Season 28. After their, Ally and Sasha were told they were in third place, and Kel and Witney were told they were in second place.

That meant that Hannah and Alan won the competition and were awarded the coveted mirrorball trophy. To say The Bachelorette was happy about her DWTS victory would be an understatement.