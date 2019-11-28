Is Dunkin’ Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

If you run on Dunkin’ Donuts coffee to get you through the day, you may be wondering whether or not the popular coffee chain is open on Thanksgiving Day. According to Delish, if you need a cup of coffee (or maybe even a donut or a dozen) before you start prepping your holiday meal, you’re in luck. The site reports that Dunkin’ Donuts will be open on Thanksgiving. However, there are no set hours for the holiday.

What does this mean?

While it doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to get your coffee, it does mean that you will need to check ahead before making the trip. Stores will have different hours, and it is best to check those hours before heading out. Luckily, finding the nearest Dunkin’ isn’t too hard as the chain has a website that allows you to search specific locations. If you are in your car and need to find the nearest Dunkin’, the chain also has an app that will allow you to locate the nearest Dunkin’ Donuts near you.

The app is also helpful in case you are traveling on Thanksgiving Day. Not only will you be able to find the nearest location and their hours, but you can also order ahead. This can come in handy if you want to take some time to peruse the menu, which includes some tasty new holiday drinks.

Andrew Burton / Getty Images

According to Delish, if you are hoping to add some holiday cheer to your morning (or afternoon) coffee, Dunkin’ is offering four new drinks with a holiday twist.

The Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte is a drink that mixes eggnog and cinnamon before topping it off with some delectable treats including whipped cream and caramel drizzle. The drink is available either hot or iced. The Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte is also available. It’s a peppermint mocha drink topped with hot chocolate powder. The Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte is a white chocolate-flavored drink and also comes with whipped cream topping. The final holiday drink is the Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte which combines gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate all into a festive drink.

The Dunkin’ app allows you to view the calories of the drink for each size, too, in case you are saving some calories for pumpkin pie later in the day.

If the extravagant-sounding lattes aren’t your thing, but you still want to add some holiday cheer to your coffee, Dunkin’ has also introduced two new coffee flavors for the season, including Gingerbread S’mores and Winter White Chocolate. If you want a sweet treat to go along with your coffee, they have a Holiday Brownie Crumble donut.

Starbucks is also open on Thanksgiving Day and also has some holiday drinks this time of year.