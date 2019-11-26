Jessa Duggar Takes A Selfie With Her Daughter Ivy, Fans Notice Her Resemblance To A Family Member

Jessa Duggar's fans think that Ivy Jane looks a lot like one of her cousins.

Jessa Duggar snapped an adorable selfie with her daughter that her fans absolutely adored. On Sunday, Jessa took to Instagram to share the results of her outdoors mother-daughter photo session with 6-month-old Ivy Jane Seewald. Jessa’s followers responded with a flood of comments about how closely Ivy resembles a few of her family members. However, one of the most popular comparisons wasn’t the little girl’s mother or father; it was her cousin, Felicity.

In the snapshot that Jessa Duggar shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, the 27-year-old Counting On star is pictured standing outside her home in Arkansas. The natural beauty doesn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. Her hair is parted to the side, and her long, golden brown tresses are styled in natural-looking waves.

Jessa has a big smile on her face, and her left cheek is resting against the right side of Ivy Jane’s forehead. The little girl is rocking a festive red and green plaid onesie trimmed with ruffles. The dark blond fuzz on Ivy’s tiny head is starting to grow longer, but it’s one of the cute tot’s facial features that caught the attention Jessa’s Instagram followers. Ivy is pictured looking down instead of directly at the camera, but her wide, dark blue eyes still became the focal point of the photo for many of Jessa’s fans.

Some of the most popular adjectives used to describe Ivy’s eyes were “beautiful” and “gorgeous.” A few of Jessa Duggar’s followers remarked that she and Ivy have similar eyes, even though Jessa’s are green and Ivy’s are blue. The little girl’s large, expressive eyes also reminded quite a few fans of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s 1-year-old daughter, Felicity. Some fans even mistook Ivy Jane for her slightly older cousin.

“I thought it was an old photo of you and felicity for a second. Beautiful girls,” wrote one of Jessa’s followers.

“She is adorable and looks like Felicity,” another remarked.

“She looks so much like Felicity here.. She’s beautiful and her eyes are gorgeous,” a third fan commented.

“Her & Felicity look a lot alike to me. Especially the eye shape! Such a beauty!” read a fourth response to Jessa’s sweet photo.

A few commenters also opined that Ivy looks quite a bit like her Aunt Jinger. The little girl’s lookalike cousin is pictured with her parents below.

Jessa Duggar’s Instagram followers always love it when she shares family photos with them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her fans also had a positive reaction to the professionally-shot family portrait that she uploaded last month. In addition to Ivy and Jessa, it included Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, 24, and the couple’s two sons, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 2.