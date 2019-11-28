Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

While some people may be waking up early on Thanksgiving morning to get ahead on preparing dinner, others may be waking up early to grab a cup of their favorite Starbucks beverage. With it being a holiday, though, will the popular coffee chain be open?

If you need to grab an espresso or a caramel macchiato before you start stuffing the turkey or peeling potatoes, you are in luck. According to Country Living, Starbucks will be open. A spokesperson released a statement to the site about their Thanksgiving hours.

“Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the entire community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Thanksgiving in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs. Specific store hours can be found by visiting our website.”

While Starbucks may be open near you, it is always best to check out their website for specific hours. This is especially true if you happen to be traveling on Thanksgiving and find that you need a coffee before you reach your destination.

If you do happen to be on the road on Thanksgiving Day, the Starbucks website has a nifty way to find nearby locations. One option allows you to search for stores using a zip code. So, if you know the zip code of the area you are heading to and type it in, a list of locations and their hours will pop up.

Loading...

However, if you happen to get the urge for a hot (or iced) Starbucks coffee in the middle of your trip, you can also type in the name of the nearest town or city and the nearby locations will pop up. This comes in handy, especially if you are in a hurry and need to go through the drive-thru. The list will show you not only the hours but also the amenities offered, including the availability of drive-thru service.

If you are the type of person who plans ahead and are already mapping out your Thanksgiving Day trip, you can check out the Starbucks locations along your route. The hours for the week are listed for all days of the week, including holidays. So if you need to check if the store will be open on your drive, you can do so now and prepare for your trip in advance.