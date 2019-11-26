Norman Reedus Shares Cute Instagram Pics Of ‘Walking Dead’ Co-Star Ahead Of Midseason Finale

In an Instagram takeover, Norman Reedus shared pictures of Cailey Fleming ahead of the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

Ahead of the midseason finale for AMC’s The Walking Dead, actor Norman Reedus shared some fun photos of one of his co-stars from the hit zombie apocalypse series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ahead of the midseason finale, Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, took to his Instagram to share adorable pictures of his co-star, Cailey Fleming. The young actress plays Judith, the daughter of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) who has been adopted by his partner, Michonne (Danai Gurira). In the pictures, it appears that Norman is joking around with Fleming and asking her how much she likes the actor.

“Isn’t Norman just great,” one caption reads.

“He’s like the coolest guy ever,” reads another.

The pictures appear to be a part of Fleming’s takeover of The Walking Dead‘s official Instagram page where she shared many pictures of herself in the lead-up to the midseason finale. Some of the images shared by the actress include on-set shots and snaps with other cast members.

“Good morning everyone,” one video image reads.

“I’m so excited to be able to do this takeover today!! It’s gonna be AWESOME!! Anyways, this is how Judith gets ready before going to set. Hope you enjoy!”

The Instagram video then showed the pint-sized actor getting her makeup applied.

Fleming then concluded the series of social media updates after Episode 8 aired and thanked everyone for joining her.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, both Reedus’ and Fleming’s characters survived the onslaught seen in the midseason finale episode for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. While Judith encouraged Michonne to travel with newcomer Virgil (Kevin Carroll) in order to amass weapons to use against the Whisperers’ large herd of walkers, Daryl ended the episode somewhat in a predicament.

After following Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and the rest of his group into a cavern, they got trapped by the Whisperers herd — viewers will have to tune into the Season 10 return in order to find out his fate. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it seems likely that The Walking Dead will return sometime in February of next year.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. No return date has been officially announced as of this writing.