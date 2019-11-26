Abigail Ratchford Exudes Jungle Queen Vibes In Minuscule Gold Bikini And Tassel Skirt

Abigail Ratchford channeled her inner jungle queen in her latest Instagram snap, and her fans are absolutely loving the look.

The sizzling shot was shared on her feed on Monday, November 25, and was an instant hit with her 9 million followers. The photo saw Abigail surrounded by tall trees and luscious greenery in a scene that closely resembled a jungle, though no geotag was provided in the post to confirm her actual location. She had her eyes closed and wore a blissful look on her face, tilting her head up towards the sun and basking in its warm golden rays.

Giving the steamy snap even more jungle vibes was the babe’s itty-bitty ensemble. The look resembled Jane from Tarzan, though Abigail took it to the next level to give it some serious sexiness that drove her fans wild.

The “Queen of Curves” looked smoking-hot in an itty-bitty gold bikini that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its tiny, triangle-shaped cups covered only what was necessary. This, combined with the garment’s plunging neckline, left far more than an eyeful of cleavage well on display to make for an NSFW showing of skin that her followers hardly seemed bothered by.

The matching bikini bottoms of the Instagram model’s minuscule swimwear were completely out of set, leaving fans to wonder if she was even wearing them at all. Instead, she covered up her lower half with a skimpy skirt made of long, beaded tassels that certainly upped the ante of her look.

The number spilled over Abigail’s toned thighs, still leaving plenty of skin within eyesight as well as a teasing glimpse of the stunner’s curvy booty that definitely did not go unnoticed. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and highlight her flat midsection.

Abigail’s sexy look was completed with dangling statement earrings and a set of rings to give it even more bling. She wore her long, dark tresses down in loose waves, which cascaded over her shoulder and down to her waist. The brunette bombshell also wore a full face of makeup that included a glossy, dark pink lip, shimmering pink eye shadow, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the “Queen of Curves” began showering her latest Instagram upload with love. Within just two hours of going live, the snap has accrued over 20,000 likes. Hundreds took to the comments section as well, many to leave compliments for Abigail’s jaw-dropping display.

“So absolutely beautiful. Such a gorgeous woman from head to toe,” one person wrote.

“Absolute stunning perfection,” said another.

Loading...

A third fan offered to be the model’s “king of the jungle.”

“You’re like a goddess, no other way to explain it,” commented a fourth.

This is far from the first time that Abigail has turned up the heat on her social media. Just last week, the stunner shared another photo that saw her going completely topless by the pool, using only her “luscious hair and diamonds” to cover up. The racy look also proved to be popular with her fans, earning more than 115,000 likes and 1,560 comments.