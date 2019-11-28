Is Chick-fil-A Open On Thanksgiving 2019?

Chick-fil-A is encouraging customers to reflect upon what they are grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday that is recognized nationwide. Out of respect for staff members who want to spend the holiday with their family and friends, many restaurants close that day, including Chick-fil-A. The popular fast food chain will be closed all day on Thursday, November 28, according to Delish. Thus, fans will just have to fill up on turkey instead.

The Chick-fil-A official website announced on November 15 that they will be closed on Turkey Day. In the official statement regarding their decision to close, the restaurant encouraged their customers to consider what they are grateful for this holiday season.

“Happy Thanksgiving! If you’ve found this page, you’re probably wondering if we are open on Thanksgiving Day. We are not. We’re taking time this day to reflect on what we’re grateful for – our family, friends, Team Members and guests – and to enjoy our second favorite bird. We hope you have the chance to do the same.”

However, if a devoted fan really wanted to enjoy the fast food joint’s signature crispy chicken, waffle fries, and mac-and-cheese, there’s no reason to fret. This is possible through Chick-fil-A’s catering service, which can be ordered in advance through the phone. Chick-fil-A lovers can even purchase the famous food in bulk, to be served at their own Thanksgiving gatherings. They recommend a catering tray consisting of their infamous nuggets as a tasty appetizer, their Chocolate Chunk cookies, and some of their popular freshly brewed iced tea.

It’s not particularly surprising that the fast food giant won’t be opening their doors this Thanksgiving. Since opening, the chicken chain has always put a special emphasis on the value of family. Unlike other competing companies in the fast food game, Chick-fil-A is closed every Sunday for faith purposes, as well as to provide customers and staff members a chance to rest and spend time with their family.

Of course, they have made a few exceptions to the rule. For example, in 2019, they did deliver food on Easter Sunday to a 10-year-old Texas boy, Danny, who was suffering from a brain tumor, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Danny was to have brain surgery the Monday after Easter, so for that Sunday, the doctor told him he could eat whatever he wanted. All he wanted was Chick-fil-A, which was unfortunately not open.

A nurse determined to brighten the boy’s day made a few calls and was able to arrange for the Chick-fil-A mascot himself to deliver Danny’s food to the hospital, much to the boy’s excitement.