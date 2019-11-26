‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: Air Date And Time

As one group is trapped by walkers, viewers are desperate to find out when Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' returns.

While the midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead has just aired, viewers are already looking forward to the return of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) brutally kill Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) after it was discovered that he was a spy for the Whisperers. The episode also concluded with a group of characters trapped by the massive herd that the Whisperers’ leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton) had amassed. She had this herd as a threat to the communities, should they step out of line and cross the borders laid out by the Whisperers.

With Episode 8 concluding on such a cliffhanger, viewers are desperate to know when the next episode of The Walking Dead will air. While Entertainment Weekly suggests that Season 10 will return in a couple of weeks, the likelihood is that it will be next year before the fates of everyone’s favorite characters are revealed.

AMC has a long-standing tradition when it comes to air dates for The Walking Dead, as each season has premiered in October. After running for eight episodes, the series then goes on hiatus until its return in February. The exception to this rule was the first season, which only ran for six episodes. However, even Season 1 premiered in October.

Following this formula, it seems likely that Season 10 will return in February as well. This date can also likely be further narrowed down. Usually, the second half of The Walking Dead airs in the week surrounding Valentine’s Day. While this is generally true, Season 5 did return a little earlier on February 8 and Season 8 aired later on February 26. However, as a general guideline, viewers should be looking forward to mid-February for the approximate return of the series.

Of course, with AMC premiering a third Walking Dead series next year, it is unclear yet as to how this will affect future scheduling dates for the original show.

As for what time The Walking Dead will air when it returns, it seems highly likely that it will be scheduled in for its usual 9 p.m. time slot.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead.