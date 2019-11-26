Lisa Rinna Slays With Crazy High-Slit Dress As She Shows Off Throwback AMAs Look

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star dared someone to top her daring dress from 22 years ago.

Lisa Rinna is reminding fans that no one can top her at the American Music Awards. The 56-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a throwback photo from a night more than 20 years ago when she walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping, high-slit yellow dress that had everybody talking.

In the photo, Rinna showed off her legs in the thigh-high dress as she gazed at the camera. The actress’s shaggy brown hair was teased wildly as she sported a diamond choker around her neck while posing on the walkway en route to the annual music awards show.

In the caption to the post, the Bravo star noted that while she has mad respect for the 2019 AMA attendees, it would be “hard” to top her throwback look. Rinna’s fans and followers, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne, commented on her “legendary” look.

“Has it EVER been topped??” one fan asked of Rinna’s ’90s look.

“I mean no one did beat this,” another commenter wrote.

“Can’t touch this,” a third added.

Another follower told Rinna, “I bet you can still wear that dress!”

And when one fan questioned Rinna’s “wig,” the reality star responded, “That’s my hair no wig.”

Longtime fans of the RHOBH star remember this look well. While she did not tag the date of the photo, it comes from Rinna’s 1997 appearance at the American Music Awards when she was a presenter. Rinna and Tony Rich presented the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Group to New Edition at the 1997 awards show, as can be seen on a clip from the show on YouTube.

At the time, Rinna was a sizzling star on the popular TV drama Melrose Place, and her dress definitely reflected her status as one of the hottest actresses of the era.

Rinna has referenced her yellow AMAs dress in the past. In her 2010 book Rinnavation: Getting Your Best Life Ever, the star described the wild look as “the perfect opportunity to play extreme dress-up,” per a book excerpt on Google.

“I teased my hair really wild—too wild—and wore a yellow gown cut all the way up to my armpit with only tiny little string holding it together at the hip,” Rinna wrote. “It was really out there and I loved it.”

Twenty-two years later, Rinna has still got it. The mom-of-two is known for stripping down for bikini photos on her Instagram page, and she’s always up for a dance party.