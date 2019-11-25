Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking Hot In Voluminous Dress And Stiletto Heels

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry recently had her 6.8 million Instagram followers drooling over a quadruple Instagram update in which she looked smoking hot while also showing off the reality of mom life.

Ayesha served up a super seductive look in the first snap of the series, which was taken outside on a stone patio area. The bombshell squatted down in a voluminous black-and-white printed dress that flowed around her body. Though the dress wasn’t form-fitting, it nipped in slightly at the waist to highlight Ayesha’s hourglass physique. Her hair was done in braids and she stared straight into the camera’s lens with her lips slightly parted in a sexy look.

The second snap Ayesha shared was a close-up perspective and highlighted her beauty. She leaned against a modern outdoor structure on the patio and brought her other hand to her hair, brushing her braids back. She gazed off into the distance and allowed the camera to capture her natural beauty. The view also provided a peek at the neckline of the dress, which dipped a bit and seemed to showcase a hint of a black garment underneath her dress.

Ayesha switched up her location slightly for the third snap, posing in front of a tree with vibrant red leaves. The dress skimmed her body, and she paired the look with ankle booties and played around with a clutch bag that she placed atop her head. In the fourth and final picture in her Instagram update, Ayesha turned her back to the camera. Her braids tumbled down her back, and the rear view allowed her followers to see that her booties had a sky-high stiletto heel.

Though Ayesha looked stunning in the shots, she pointed something out to her followers in the caption — there were a few children’s toys visible in the background in one of the snaps. Her followers loved the sexy shots paired with the humorous caption, and the post received over 80,100 likes within just three hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

“This is the life woman. You make it look amazing,” one follower said in the comments section of the post.

“Haha! You look stunning, didn’t even notice the toys,” another fan added.

One follower said, “the WERKIN going on has made my day.”

“Still a vibe. You look gorgeous,” another fan added.

Though Ayesha shares plenty of snaps documenting her own outfits and adventures, she also posts pictures with her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, from time to time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ayesha shared a post that contained a shot of the two of them walking the red carpet at a charity event.