Pamela Anderson Goes Topless On The Beach In Hot Throwback

Pamela Anderson delighted fans earlier today by sharing another insanely hot throwback snap on Instagram. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Anderson has never been shy when it comes to showing off plenty of skin in various photo shoots. The actress regularly shares NSFW images on her page with some new modeling shots, as well as a ton of throwbacks.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her 900,000-plus fans, Anderson struck a sexy pose at the beach. In the caption of the post, the bombshell tagged herself in the Gold Coast as she laid on her stomach in the sand. The beauty had spots of sand all over her in the image as she looked over her shoulder and straight into the camera, wearing a seductive look on her face. Anderson wore her long blond locks down and straight and also rocked a stunning face of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The beauty left little to the imagination in the scandalous image, going totally topless for the occasion while rocking a henna tattoo on her back and arms. She completed the sexy look with a pair of tiny bikini bottoms and let her toned back and booty to take center stage in the snapshot.

Since the gorgeous shot went live, it’s earned a ton of attention for the actress with over 8,000 likes and 140-plus comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the image to let Anderson know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more followers had no words and simply gushed over the post using their choice of emoji. A handful of other social media users commented on the shot to ask Anderson when the photo was taken.

“How long ago is that pic though, Miss Anderson? Not complaining or nothing, lol X,” one fan asked, adding a heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Loading...

“Old pic but hot like fire,” a second social media user raved, with a series of heart and smiley face emoji.

“I know absence makes the heart grow fonder! But how much more can I love you?????” one more fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Anderson stunned in another sexy snapshot, one where she was clad in an NSFW nightie. In the shot, the model could be seen pushing together her cleavage as she looked into the mirror. That post also racked up a ton of attention for Anderson with over 22,000 likes.