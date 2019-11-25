Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Curves In Tight Black Yoga Pants

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom surprised her 8.4 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing snap taken while she was on vacation in Greece.

In the picture, Anna stood at the edge of some type of ledge, looking out over an expanse of water and land. Some crumbling stone barriers were visible on either side of her, and the blue water stretched out between land formations and into the horizon. The view was breathtaking, and Anna admitted in the caption that she was missing them. Though she didn’t clarify her exact location, she included a geotag to indicates that the snap was taken in Greece.

The stunner from Sweden rocked a pair of high-waisted black yoga pants that clung to her curves and were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on. She faced away from the camera and slightly to the left so that her toned thighs and booty were on full display. She kept the look neutral, pairing the yoga pants with a plain white t-shirt. The front of her body wasn’t visible in the shot, so fans weren’t able to see every detail of her tee, but the overall look was simple yet sexy. Anna’s long blond locks were down and hung nearly to her waist, and she brushed back a chunk with one hand as she admired the scenery. She wore one gold bangle on her forearm as the only visible accessory in the shot.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the breathtaking snap, and the post quickly racked up over 41,200 likes. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and the view she shared.

One follower referenced Anna’s beauty, and commented, “You just have to look in the mirror to have good views.”

“You look truly amazing,” another fan said.

One follower was into both the blond bombshell in the picture and the Grecian views she was appreciating and said, “Omg such a wonderful background and you’re so unbelievably stunning.”

Yet another fan showered Anna with compliments and added “you’re the best view out there” followed by a heart-eye emoji and flame emoji.

The scenic snap is a departure from the previous photo that Anna shared on Instagram. In that shot, she rocked a piece of skimpy sheer pink lingerie that showcased her ample assets and tantalized her followers. Anna had her blond locks pulled into pigtails. She blew a bubble from a piece of bubble gum in the snap that was simultaneously sexy, feminine and sweet.