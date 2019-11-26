Bebe Rexha Stuns Instagram Followers In Skintight Black Latex Catsuit She Wore During Jonas Brothers’ Tour Gig

Bebe Rexha is showing off her curvaceous figure in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the “Meant To Be” singer is wearing a black latex catsuit as she performs on stage. She accessorized the look with multiple silver chains and appeared to be wearing billowing black detached sleeves. Her pin-straight blond bob had a couple of braids and shiny embellishments sprinkled in and her makeup looks sultry. Bebe had her eyes closed in the image with her arms raised, and she seemed to be having the time of her life as she sings for her fans.

“I could feel like complete sh*t and I get on stage and I feel like a new woman,” she wrote in the caption. “The energy from the crowd is the best medicine in the whole world.”

Bebe went on to add to say that her New Years’ resolution is to go on a solo tour in 2020.

“Ready to work my ass off but not my actual a** I love it too much,” she added.

According to the geo-tag on the post, Bebe was at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when the photo was taken. As The Daily Mail reports, Bebe was opening for The Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour that night.

The post has accumulated more than 320,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments as of this writing. In the comments section, fans raved over her beauty.

“I love you so much woman you are one of the most beautiful women in the world I love you,” one fan gushed.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture,” a second added.

Other commenters agreed that Bebe should go on tour in 2020.

“Girl, I’ve been waiting on a tour from you!!” a third commenter wrote. “Pleaseeeee make the start of this new decade a positive one!!”

“See you at the Bebe tour 2020,” another person added. “We’re manifesting it.”

Besides the demands for a tour, other fans asked for the release of new music in the comments of her post. Some of them also asked her about a song called “Heaven Sent,” a collaboration between her and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz which was teased in June of this year.

Bebe’s latest Instagram post is the second time she’s shown off her curvy physique in black latex recently. In a previous video, she appears to be rocking a v-neck latex top over a fishnet bodysuit as she sends a kiss to the camera. The clip has been viewed over a million times since it was posted three days ago.